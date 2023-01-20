By Chris King • 20 January 2023 • 23:56
POWERFUL magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocks Argentina
A powerful earthquake measuring magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale struck northern Argentina today, Friday, January 20 at around 10.09pm UTC.
According to preliminary data from USGS the quake had its epicentre southwest of the village of Campo Gallo in the province of Santiago del Estero. Initial reports say it occurred at a depth of 610.7km.
There have been no reports of injuries or damage to property.
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.