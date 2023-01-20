By Chris King • 20 January 2023 • 23:56

POWERFUL magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocks Argentina

Northern Argentina rocked by a powerful earthquake measuring 6.8 magnitude.

A powerful earthquake measuring magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale struck northern Argentina today, Friday, January 20 at around 10.09pm UTC.

According to preliminary data from USGS the quake had its epicentre southwest of the village of Campo Gallo in the province of Santiago del Estero. Initial reports say it occurred at a depth of 610.7km.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage to property.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

