BREAKING: Top Brazilian international footballer arrested in Barcelona over sexual assault claims

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 January 2023 • 11:16

A TOP Brazilian international footballer has been arrested over sexual assault claims made against the player.

Spanish news outlet reported on Friday, January 20 that top Brazilian international footballer Dani Alves has been arrested in Barcelona after claims that he had sexually assaulted a woman at the Sutton nightclub on December 30.

The 40-year-old, who has been dating model Joana Sanz since 2017, was arrested at the Mossos d’Esquadra de Les Corts police station in Barcelona where he had been to clarify the events in Spain’s Barcelona at the end of 2022.

According to Spanish news outlet El Confidencial, the former Barcelona defender was led away by police at around 10 am this morning and he will now be taken to the Ciutat de la Justicia in Barcelona, ​​where he will go to court to await a decision by a judge, who will decide on his provisional situation while the case is being investigated.

Speaking prior to his arrest, the right-back, who now plays his club football for Pumas in Mexico and who recently played for Brazil in the Qatar World Cup, has publicly denied the claims of the woman.

“Yes, I was in that place, with more people, enjoying myself. And people who know me knows that I love to dance. I was dancing and enjoying myself without invading the space of others,” he said.

“I don’t know who that lady is. You arrive at a bathroom and you don’t have to ask who’s there. I have never invaded anyone’s space. How am I going to do it with a woman or a girl? No, for God’s sake.”