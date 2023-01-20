British investigators find it pays to wrap up in cold weather

By Linda Hall • 20 January 2023 • 12:19

COLD WEATHER: Cut down on heating bills with winter woollies Photo credit: Pixabay/Skywalter

HOUSEHOLDS are still trying to cut down on energy bills as Spain and the UK endure another cold snap.

This prompted the Daily Mail’s money experts to examine whether putting on an extra jersey was cheaper than turning up the thermostat when the thermometer plummets.

Assuming that people feel chilly once an indoor temperature drops below the World Health Organisation’s recommended 18 degrees, the investigators found that an extra layer really makes a difference.

Putting on another winter woolly will save a family an annual £250 (€285) at present, they said, adding that this would rise to £300 (€342) after the British government readjusts its energy price guarantee in April.

