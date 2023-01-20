BudBlockz (BLUNT) And Optimism (OP) Will Reach New All-Time Highs In 2023

By EWN • 20 January 2023 • 15:00

Buy when there is blood in the markets’ is advice that has allowed investors to buy when fear remains the market’s central theme. That is the case if the steep selloff in the crypto market in 2022 is anything to go by. Most coins are down by more than 50% from their peak highs, now could be the best time to buy at highly discounted levels. Nevertheless, settling on a coin likely to explode in a field with hundreds of coins can be a challenge. However, that should be different, with BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Optimism (OP) providing a solid value proposition.

Uniting Marijuana and Crypto

BudBlockz is an Ethereum-based project poised to hit all-time highs in 2023 as it moves to unite the marijuana ecosystem and the crypto space. Its primary goal is to create an open and decentralized ecosystem where cannabis enthusiasts can meet, socialize and trade their favorite cannabis products.

It plans to fulfill this by launching a decentralized e-commerce platform within legal jurisdictions. The e-commerce platform is to grant access to all cannabis vendors and supporters in cannabis-friendly states and countries. Consequently, people and businesses can buy and sell high-quality cannabis products securely, transparently, and efficiently.

The e-commerce platform is to rely on the BLUNT token as the official payment method. The deflationary token is a mode of payment through which all payments and transaction fees are to be settled. In addition, it will offer holders an array of incentives, including discount codes for various cannabis products in stores.

BudBlockz NFTs

BudBlockz is also venturing into the world of non-fungible tokens as it looks to enhance security for people’s data in the ecosystem. Additionally, it seeks to make it easy for people to tokenize their real-world assets and trade NFTs. Consequently, it has launched Ganja Guruz, a 10,000-strong line of NFT.

Ganja Guruz NFTs will act as key to the BudBlockz ecosystem and offer holders access to cannabis farms and dispensaries within the network. With the NFTs, holders will also enjoy fractional stakes in various cannabis entities. BudBlockz also plans to set up an NFT marketplace through which people can access a premium line of collectibles from everywhere in the world. The platform will be used to create, purchase and sell NFTs.

Nevertheless, its focus on decentralized finance underscores how diversified BudBlockz is. BudSwap will be the network’s official DeFi platform to enable peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange using BLUNT tokens. In addition, the DeFi platform will also allow the staking of BLUNT tokens providing an avenue for people to generate some passive income by locking their tokens to help enhance liquidity in the network.

Optimism Scaling Ethereum

Just like BudBlockz, Optimism (OP) is also flying under the radar but boasts of tremendous potential as the need for scaling solutions soars in the blockchain space. Operating as a layer 2 scaling solution, the project seeks to address some issues that have affected the mass adoption of Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain in the mainstream sector.

Optimism (OP) operates by helping Ethereum run computations off-chain. In return, the data or transactions are published on-chain. The model has enabled high processing times on the blockchain and reduced transaction fees by one hundred times or more.

As the need for faster and low-cost transactions increases in decentralized systems, many developers will turn to Optimism to address some of these underlying issues. However, Optimism (OP) is not all hype. Its blockchain can log over 800,000 transactions daily, making it an ideal answer to the congestion issues affecting Ethereum operations.

Bottom Line

BudBlockz is well poised to reach a new all-time high as it moves to bridge the gap between cannabis and crypto. By enhancing access to high-quality cannabis products, the project stands to attract strong interest and generate significant value. Similarly, Optimism (OP) is poised for an impressive year as it moves to address some of the issues that have affected Ethereum blockchain effectiveness.

​​Use promocode: BUYBLUNT for 20% bonus on your purchase. Valid until January 31st.

Purchase or learn more about BudBlockz (BLUNT) at the links below:

Official Website: https://budblockz.io/

Presale Registration:: https://app.budblockz.io/sign-up

BudBlockz Community Links: https://linktr.ee/budblockz

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido