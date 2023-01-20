Calling all quiz queens and trivia champions for a charity quiz in La Marina in aid of K9 Animal Rescue

By Betty Henderson • 20 January 2023 • 12:44

The fun quiz will cover four different categories followed by a Family Fortunes game and more!

Do you have some great general knowledge up your sleeve? Now is your time to shine! The Palm Tree in La Marina are hosting a Fun Quiz night in aid of K9 local dog rescue group on Tuesday, February 7.

The exciting quiz will be split into four different rounds, so there is a chance for everyone to showcase their knowledge. After the four rounds there will also be a Family Fortunes game, Play Your Cards Right game and a raffle with some fabulous prizes.

It costs €3 to enter the quiz which will be donated to K9 animal rescue, and places can be booked by contacting the venue, The Palm Tree which is located in Consum Square in La Marina. Guests can enjoy food at the venue from 6:30pm before the quiz begins at 7:30pm.

The quiz follows on from a successful first edition back in November which raised more than €150 for the shelter and a Christmas quiz.

K9 Animal Rescue Group works in and around La Marina to care for and rehome abandoned and abused dogs.