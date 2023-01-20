By Matthew Roscoe • 20 January 2023 • 12:49

Police discover HUGE amount of drugs hidden inside fake tomatoes in Spain's Andalucia. Image: Guardia Civil/Official

A JOINT operation in Andalucia by Spain’s Guardia Civil and the country’s National Police has led to a huge discovery of drugs hidden inside fake tomatoes destined for France.

Officers from Spain’s Guardia Civil and National Police seized 22 tonnes of drugs camouflaged inside fake tomatoes in Andalucia’s Córdoba, Málaga and Cádiz which were destined for France.

As part of Operation Califa Trucks, officers arrested ten people accused of drug trafficking between Spain and France.

The operation began after police were tipped off that a criminal gang was running a drug trafficking operation, mainly between Spain and France, from Córdoba and other provinces in Andalucia.

After tracking the leader of the gang in Córdoba, police were able to identify the movements of the criminal organisation, which had a “complex structure, rich in human, technical and material resources and with a strong economic capacity,” according to police.

On January 10, investigators were able to find out that the organisation intended to distribute a large drug shipment, managing to detect one of the vehicles used by the gang in an industrial estate in a town in the province of Malaga.

After loading the van with several pallets of boxes that apparently contained tomatoes, the vehicle set off on its journey before it was intercepted by police officers.

Police searched the vehicle and found 2,600 kilos of hashish inside several boxes of false tomatoes.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle were arrested.

Following the arrests, officers raided a warehouse in an industrial estate in a town in the province of Malaga and discovered approximately 19,700 kilos of resin.

The drugs were hidden in 18 large pallets that contained balls of hashish inside the fake tomatoes.

Two people who tried to hide under a truck were also arrested.

Two more raids carried out in Cordoba on January 11 and 12 led to arrests of the leader of the organisation and its main members/

Three other people were arrested on January 17.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.