Gabon’s former ambassador to US Michael Moussa Adamo dies after suffering heart attack during cabinet meeting

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 January 2023 • 16:05

Gabon's former ambassador to US Michael Moussa Adamo dies suddenly after suffering heart attack during cabinet meeting. Image: Michael Moussa-Adamo/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Friday, January 20 after Gabon’s foreign minister Michael Moussa Adamo died suddenly after suffering a reported heart attack during a cabinet meeting.

Gabon’s foreign minister Michael Moussa Adamo is said to have died suddenly after suffering a suspected heart attack during a cabinet meeting, a presidential source told AFP cited by The Peninsula Qatar.

The 62-year-old reportedly “down at the start of the cabinet meeting and began to feel unwell,” the source revealed.

He was rushed to a military hospital around midday.

However, “despite efforts by specialists”, the minister died while unconscious.

Moussa Adamo served as Gabon’s ambassador to the United States for a decade and also served as special advisor to Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba.

Tributes flooded social media following the news of his sudden death.

Christian Dennys-McClure wrote: “My deepest condolences on the passing of HE Michael Moussa Adamo. He was a true friend of the UK. Our prayers go out to his family, the Gabonese government and the Gabonese people.”

Mes condoléances les plus sincères suite au décès de S.E. Michael Moussa Adamo. Il a été un vrai ami du Royaume Uni. Nos prières vont à l’endroit de sa famille, le gouvernement gabonais et au peuple gabonais. @Officiel_MMA @DiplomatieGabon pic.twitter.com/NhanWcoQ8Q — Christian Dennys-McClure (@ChrisDennysUK) January 20, 2023

Savina Ammassari said: “It is with great sadness that I have just learned of the death of HE Michael Moussa Adamo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gabon. On behalf of the United Nations, I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved family.”

C’est avec beaucoup de tristesse que je viens d’apprendre le décès de S.E. Michael Moussa Adamo, Ministre des Affaires Étrangères du Gabon. Au nom des Nations Unies je présente mes sincères condoléances à la famille éprouvée. @UN @ONU_fr — Savina Ammassari (@SavinaAmmassari) January 20, 2023

“Shocked and extremely saddened to hear of the untimely demise of my dear friend Michael Moussa Adamo, Foreign Minister of #Gabon . My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. And to the Government of Gabon on this loss. I will miss his friendship and wise advise,” wrote Abdulla Shahid.

Shocked and extremely saddened to hear of the untimely demise of my dear friend Michael Moussa Adamo, Foreign Minister of #Gabon. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. And to the Government of Gabon on this loss. I will miss his friendship and wise advise. pic.twitter.com/ywNizXarJw — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) January 20, 2023

Abdoul Salam Bello wrote: “Very sad to learn of the death of our dear elder, HE Michaël Moussa Adamo, Min AE of Gabon. I keep the memory of a great Minister and a great ambassador to the USA. Our condolences to his wife, family and to the Govt. Gabonese. That the earth may be light for him.”

Très triste d’apprendre le décès de notre cher aîné, S.E Michaël Moussa Adamo, Min AE du Gabon. Je garde le souvenir d’un grand Ministre et un grand ambassadeur aux USA. Toutes nos condoléances à son épouse, sa famille et au Gouv. gabonais. 🇬🇦 Que la terre lui soit légère. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/H9IpazxPlk — Abdoul Salam Bello (@as_bello) January 20, 2023

“I have just learned with sadness of the death of my brother and friend Michael Moussa Adamo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gabon. I bow down piously before his memory and offer my sincere condolences to the Government of Gabon and his family,” said Aïssata Tall Sall.

Je viens d'apprendre avec tristesse le décès de mon frère et ami Michael Moussa Adamo, Ministre des Affaires étrangères du Gabon. Je m'incline pieusement devant sa mémoire et présente mes sincères condoléances au Gouvernement du Gabon et à sa famille. 🇸🇳🤝🏾🇬🇦 — Aïssata Tall Sall (@AissataOfficiel) January 20, 2023

The sudden death of the Gabon foreign minister comes after Richard Bernal, Jamaica’s former ambassador to the United States, died suddenly after collapsing while out walking.

Richard Bernal died suddenly late on Wednesday, January 4 after he collapsed while walking with his wife in Norbrook, St Andrew, an upscale neighborhood of the Kingston Metropolitan Area of ​​Jamaica.

