Get your dancing shoes out, Posh Affaire are taking to the stage for a dazzling charity dance night in Orihuela

By Betty Henderson • 20 January 2023 • 12:15

Posh Affaire are set to get guests swinging away to classic golden age tunes at a charity dance night at The Emerald Isle.

BRUSH off your dancing shoes and get ready to groove at Posh Affaire’s dance night in Orihuela! The night promises to be full of classic tunes by iconic artists including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Tina Turner and Glen Miller, and what’s more- it’s all in aid of charity.

Posh Affaire live band will take guests on a musical journey through some of the last century’s top hits on Friday, January 27. The band is well-established on the Costa Blanca and is made up of talented musicians on a range on different instruments and acclaimed vocalists Claire Colton and Simon John.

The event is set to be held in The Emerald Isle social club in Orihuela at 7:30pm. Entry is free but donations will be collected in aid of local charity, Help Vega Baja which provides support for vulnerable and sick people in the community. There will also be a raffle on the night, boasting exciting prizes!

Guests can reserve a table by contacting The Emerald Isle or Posh Affaire at: [email protected]