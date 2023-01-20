Huge blaze destroys gym at luxury Lincolnshire mansion of Jamie and Rebekah Vardy

By Chris King • 20 January 2023 • 20:34

Image of fire engines. Credit: [email protected]

A fire that broke out at the luxury home of Jamie and Rebekah Vardy in Lincolnshire totally destroyed their state-of-the-art gym.

A blaze that broke out yesterday, Thursday, January 19, at the Lincolnshire home of Jamie and Rebekah Vardy, reportedly destroyed their state-of-the-art gym. The gym was located inside a converted wooden barn on the grounds of their luxury Grantham mansion.

Due to the intensity of the fire, four fire appliances and crews were deployed to the location, along with a helicopter, at around 3:20pm. Neither of them was at home at the time of the incident, which is believed to have been started by an electrical fault. Builders working at the property are thought to have raised the alarm.

Leicester City and England star Jamie is said to have returned home to find the firefighters in attendance tackling the blaze. The couple’s three children were not at home at the time and nobody was reported injured.

“It was a really big fire, it caused a lot of damage. The building is destroyed”, a source told dailymail.co.uk. “It will cost a lot to put right – the gym equipment was all state of the art, it would have cost thousands. Thankfully no one was hurt”, they added.

The 36-year-old has lived at the property since marrying Rebekah in 2016. His 40-year-old wife is currently filming a documentary about the Jehovah’s Witnesses for Channel 4.

Rebekah took to Instagram Stories to thank the firefighters, posting: ‘A massive thank you to @lincolnshirefirerescue you guys are absolutely incredible’, accompanied by an image of a fire engine outside her home.

