By Chris King • 20 January 2023 • 18:48

There are possible signs of violence on a human skull that was found in the Siera de Mijas region of Malaga.

Officers from the Judicial Police group of the Guardia Civil are today, Friday, January 20, investigating after the discovery of a human skull. The bone remains were found in the Sierra de Mijas region of Malaga.

Sources close to the case informed EFE that initial reports suggest the skull is that of an adult male. It was located near a residential area. After a search of the immediate vicinity was conducted, no further remains were discovered.

The investigation – coordinated by Fuengirola’s Investigating Court No1 in Malaga province – will now focus on determining to whom the skull belongs. A search will continue for the rest of the body and to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of that person.