International rugby Touch ‘N’ Tapas tournament returns to Torrevieja for second edition in March

By Betty Henderson • 20 January 2023 • 13:07

A German side won the inaugural Touch ‘N’ Tapas touch rugby event which returns to Torrevieja this March.

TORREVIEJA returns to the international stage with its second rugby ‘Touch ‘N’ Tapas international tournament. After receiving huge accolade last year, the tournament is back from Friday, March 17 to Saturday March 18 this spring.

After its incredible first edition last year, the touch rugby tournament received recognition as the best touch event in Spain in 2022 and will return in just under two months.

More than 350 players, many of them experts in the game, from at least 14 countries are set to arrive in the city for the two-day tournament, partially organised by local club, Torrevieja Sharks.

The competition offers over Seniors and Masters competitions for both men and women over the age of 30 and 27 respectively. The event described as ‘the ultimate fiesta of Touch’ will bring together a love for the game and discovery of Spanish culture for the international teams arriving for the weekend.

Players and referees can sign up for the competition online, and the public are invited to spectate, and can sign also sign up to volunteer by sending a WhatsApp message to: 670972366.