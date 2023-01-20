By Matthew Roscoe • 20 January 2023 • 14:02

'Dark and brooding' Irish crime thriller set for BBC debut this year. Image: BBC/Official

THE BBC has acquired a ‘dark and brooding’ Irish crime thriller that will air on BBC TV this year, as reported on Friday, January 20.

Irish crime thriller North Sea Connection is set to debut on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer this February, the British Broadcasting Corporation announced.

The six-part series, written by Mark Greig (Marcella, Bulletproof), is a story of complex family dynamics set against a dramatic Irish landscape.

The series features some top stars including Lydia McGuinness (Her Name Is, Wild Mountain Thyme), Kerr Logan (Game Of Thrones, Showtrial), Sinéad Cusack (V For Vendetta, Eastern Promises), Claes Ljungmark (The Keeper Of Lost Causes, Arne Dahl), Dónall Ó Héalai (Arracht, Foscadh), Jeanne Nicole Ní Áinle (Bad Sisters, Holy Island), Alida Morberg (Clark, Sensoria) and Natalie Simpson (Outlander, Les Misérables).

The BBC released a description of the show that read: “Ciara Kenny (Lydia McGuinness) fishes the waters off Roskillane as her family has done for generations. But when her ambitious brother Aidan (Kerr Logan) secretly agrees to carry out a drug run at sea for a Nordic cartel that goes horribly wrong, their lives are forever changed.

“As pressure from an investigation builds, threatening to unearth long-held secrets, how far will they go for the sake of the family?”

Speaking about the acquisition of the Irish crime drama, Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “Set amongst the stunning scenery of West Coast Ireland, North Sea Connection is a dark and brooding thriller which will keep BBC viewers totally absorbed until the very end.”

The move comes after the Beeb acquired Anthony Horowitz’s critically acclaimed mystery series Magpie Murders, which will now air on the BBC after being snapped up from BritBox, where it was originally streamed in 2022.

The Beeb also noted that it will air its follow-up, the forthcoming Moonflower Murders.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.