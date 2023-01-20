Man claiming he woke up to find wife stabbed in bed arrested in Lleida’s Balaguer (Spain)

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 January 2023 • 10:19

Image: Robson90/Shutterstock.com

A MAN, 44, claiming to have woken up to find that his wife had been stabbed in their bed has been arrested in Lleida’s Balaguer (Spain), as reported on Friday, January 20.

Officers of the Mossos d’Esquadra, the autonomous police force responsible for law enforcement in the Spanish autonomous community of Catalonia, have arrested a man accused of killing his wife, 38, who he allegedly found stabbed in their bed when he woke up in their apartment in Lleida’s Balaguer (Spain).

The lifeless body of the woman was found with a knife stuck in her stomach on the morning of Wednesday, January 18 in the apartment she shared with the man.

According to initial reports from Spanish news outlets, information supplied by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) suggests that there was no history of violence between the victim and his partner.

The man called the Catalan police at around 7.47 am after discovering the deceased body of his wife at their home, which is located on Calle Noguera Pallaresa de Balaguer.

According to the Lleida newspaper Segre, the man explained to officers that when he woke up to find the woman on the bed with a knife stuck in her stomach.

He has alleged that a day prior to the tragic incident his wife had expressed her intention to take her own life.

She had reportedly simulated that she would do it with a knife.

However, following an initial autopsy report, suicide was ruled out after Criminal Investigation Division officers said her wounds were not self-inflicted.

This led to officers arresting the man on Thursday, January 19, although police investigations into the death of the woman are still ongoing.

The news of the woman’s death in Lleida comes after another woman was found dead in her home last month.

The body of a 34-year-old woman, identified as Irina Mihaela, was found in the storage room of her home in Spain’s Lleida on December 16, 2022.

Ms Mihaela had reportedly been missing since Sunday, December 11.

Irina’s husband was under investigation and had been admitted to the mental health ward of the University Hospital Santa Maria de Lleida during the week of her death.

