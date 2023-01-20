By Matthew Roscoe • 20 January 2023 • 9:18

Ukraine reports updated Russian combat losses as of January 20. Image: Drop of Light/Shutterstock.com

ON Friday, January 20, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war – with hundreds more soldiers losing their lives.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that around 770 more soldiers from Russia were reportedly killed by Ukrainian forces on Thursday, January 19.

This takes the number of Russian soldiers killed during battles in Ukraine to 119,300.

Another six Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) from Russia were destroyed by Ukrainian forces, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Three more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as four more drones deployed by Russia.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of seven Russian artillery systems, which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 2129.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02.22 по 20.01.23 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.01.23 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/g5ldPguDQ1 — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) January 20, 2023

A detailed breakdown of the 331st day of the war shows that the loss of the six Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 6241 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of four more Russian drones means that Putin’s army has now lost 1886 in total.

Ukraine’s destruction of three Russian tanks means that Russia has lost 3139 in total.

