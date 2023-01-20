Sunak charm offensive goes wrong as he is investigated by Lancashire police

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 January 2023 • 7:43

Rishi Sunak - Image Sussex Photographer / Shutterstock.com

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been on the charm offensive using video to talk to the nation, however, the latest has gone spectacularly wrong after he was filmed while not wearing a mandatory seatbelt.

The footage that appeared on Sky News on Friday, January 20 clearly shows Sunak breaking the law for which a fine of up to £500 can be issued.

Lancashire police have said they are investigating the incident after the prime minister admitted a “brief error of judgement,” which his team explained “The PM removed his seatbelt to film a small clip. He fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises about it.”

A spokesperson for the government added: “The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt.”

Does he know how awfully patronising he comes across? This Tory Government broke our NHS. Level that up @RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/UUEASh6Mde — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) January 19, 2023

In the UK where a seatbelt is available, it is a legal requirement to use it with the only exceptions being when a car is being used for police, fire and rescue services, and for certified medical issues.

Figures provided by the Department for Transport show that in roughly 30 per cent of all road deaths, the person who died was not wearing a seatbelt.

This is another blunder by Sunak who has taken to using video to try and improve his ratings with the electorate, having been seen in recent days not knowing how to do basic everyday things like use a contactless credit card.

A spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats was quick to make comparisons with law-breaking former Prime Minster Boris Johnson saying: “Different Conservative prime minister, but he certainly has the same old disregard for the rules.”

Road safety and rescue organisation the AA added their voice reminding drivers and their passengers: “No matter who you are it is important to wear your seatbelt when in the car.

“In 2020, a fifth of all car occupant fatalities were not wearing a seatbelt.”

Sunak´s last brush with the law saw him fined along with Johnson following the Partygate scandal. Often criticised for being out of touch, Sunak´s charm offensive has once again gone wrong and only days after opting to fly by private jet to a meeting in the north of England rather than using the train service.

