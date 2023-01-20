Torrevieja to be drenched in colour for the city’s biggest carnival since before the pandemic

By Betty Henderson • 20 January 2023 • 13:43

Torrevieja’s carnival is one of the city’s most iconic events with parades of flamboyant costumes and fascinating traditions. alexkatkov / shutterstock.com

TORREVIEJA’S carnival is to return from Friday, January 27, running until Sunday, January 26, filling the city’s streets with vibrant colours and a flurry of activity for a whole month of festivities.

The city’s month-long celebrations typically start with an opening proclamation ceremony, which this year will take place on Friday, January 27. The following day, the 2023 carnival ‘kings and queens’ will be crowned before processions get underway. On Sunday, January 29, residents and visitors can enjoy paella after a carnival paella contest.

The carnival’s biggest and most distinctive parade is set to take place on Saturday, February 12 this year with incredible costumes, dance performances and cultural traditions on display for all to see. Another of the biggest events is the Drag Queen contest which is set to be held the weekend before on Saturday, February 4. The popular contest sees participants compete for prizes of thousands of euros.

Other favourite events include a pet parade, a dance event for local elderly people, a parade for schoolchildren and a fairground area in the city, before a huge night parade on Sunday, January 26 to close the celebrations.