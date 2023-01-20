By Chris King • 20 January 2023 • 21:40

Image of Eduardo Camavinga. Credit: Wikipedia - By Fotografías Archimadrid.es - Ofrenda de la Liga y la Champions-13-L.Millán, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=118624182

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has made a shock move to try and sign Eduardo Camavinga on loan from Real Madrid.

The big transfer news today, Friday, January 20, is that Arsenal are reportedly hoping to lure Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga to the Emirates on loan. The London club’s Spanish coach Mikel Arteta is seeking reinforcements to his midfield for the second half of the season, according to The Sun.

The signing of the young Frenchman would be an astounding coup for the current Premier League leaders if it can be pulled off. Earlier today the Gunners announced the capture of Leandro Trossard from Brighton.

Camavinga has found himself languishing in the pecking order at the Bernabeau behind Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, and Tino Kroos since arriving at the club in a big-money move. He joined in a last-minute move from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in the 2021 transfer window.

The talented young player would no doubt relish the opportunity of first-team playing time should he move to England. In their bid to land a first title since 2003, Arsenal are currently five points clear of their nearest rivals, reigning champions, Manchester City, with a game in hand. They face man United this Sunday 22.

