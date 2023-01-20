By Matthew Roscoe • 20 January 2023 • 11:02

Cause of death revealed after well-loved TV star drove into Hollywood building. Image: lev radin/Shutterstock.com

THE cause of death has been revealed months after a popular and well-loved TV star in the US crashed his car into a Hollywood building.

Popular TV star Leslie Jordan crashed his BMW into a building in Hollywood, California after suffering a ‘medical emergency’ while driving back in October 2022 and the cause that led to the car wreck has been revealed.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office ruled that the legendary actor, who starred in countless hit television shows including Will & Grace, died of a “sudden cardiac dysfunction”.

US media outlet People reported that the office also listed arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a secondary factor.

The news outlet also said that no alcohol or drugs were found in his system.

The 67-year-old, who starred in Call Me Kat, had reportedly been sober for more than two decades at the time of his death, according to the media company.

Following his death, people took to social media to share tributes to the TV star.

Sean Hayes, who was one of Jordan’s co-stars on Will and Grace, said his heart was broken following the news of his death.

He described Jordan as a “unique talent with an enormous, caring heart.”

The Cool Kids actor was also described as a “kind spirit” who “provided us with so many laughs” by actress Jackée Harry.

The news that Leslie Jordan died of a “sudden cardiac dysfunction” comes after the cause of death of former American Idol star CJ Harris was revealed.

CJ Harris died in his hometown in Alabama (USA) on Sunday, January 15 at the age of 31.

On Thursday, January 19, a spokesman for the Walker County Coroner told People that the musician died of a heart attack.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.