Ukrainian President Zelenskyy questions whether Putin is even still alive

Volodymyr Zelenskyy questioned whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was still alive or if somebody else was making the decisions in Moscow.

Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos via video on Thursday, January 19, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, said that he was not sure with whom in Russia to conduct potential negotiations.

“Today I don’t quite understand with whom to talk and what to talk about. I’m not sure that the president of Russia, who sometimes appears on the chroma key, is he. I don’t quite understand that he is alive, whether he makes decisions, or someone else makes decisions”, remarked Zelenskyy.

He also commented: “Russia must be held to account for every burned Ukrainian city and village. For every destroyed life. For every Ukrainian family destroyed by Russian missiles, bombs and mines. We must bring justice back. We must punish evil”.

Russia must be held to account for every burned Ukrainian city and village. For every destroyed life. For every Ukrainian family destroyed by Russian missiles, bombs and mines. We must bring justice back. We must punish evil. #RussianWarCrimesHouse@wef https://t.co/ZfIhTY682U — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 19, 2023

Later on Thursday, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s press secretary responded: “Both Russia and Putin are a big problem for Ukraine and for Zelenskyy. And it is clear that purely psychologically, Mr Zelenskyy would prefer that neither Russia nor Putin exists”.

He added that the sooner Ukraine: “realises that Russia and Putin are and will be, that sooner or later it will have to give up everything anti-Russian anyway, and the better it will be for that country”.

Peskov stressed that the sooner Kyiv showed a willingness to take into account Moscow’s demands: “the sooner everything will be over and the sooner the people of Ukraine can start rebuilding”, as reported by gazeta.ru.

