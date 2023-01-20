By Chris King • 20 January 2023 • 23:31

Next PM of New Zealand revealed after shock Jacinda Ardern resignation

Following the shock resignation of Jacinda Ardern, Chris Hipkins has been revealed as the next Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Friday, January 20 at 11:40pm

After a rapidly convened leadership ballot, 44-year-old Chris Hipkins will be the next Prime Minister of New Zealand. His name was confirmed today, Friday, January 20, as the only one entered into the mix following the shock departure of Jacinda Ardern on Thursday 19.

The Remutaka MP is expected to be ratified this Sunday 22 at a caucus meeting, where he will be named leader of the Labour Party, according to dailymail.co.uk.

Thursday, January 19 at 04:04am

An emotional Jacinda Ardern announced her shock resignation as Prime Minister of New Zealand this morning, Thursday, January 19. Addressing a press conference, she confirmed that after five-and-a-half years in the role, her final day in office will be on February 7.

Starting her speech, the PM said: “I believe that leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have, but also one of the more challenging. You cannot, and should not do it, unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges”.

The 42-year-old continued: “This summer I had hoped to find a way to prepare not just for another year, but for another term, because that is what this year requires. I have not been able to do that”.

As she held back the tears, Ms Adhern delivered the shocking news. “And so today I’m announcing that I will not be seeking re-election, and that my term as prime minister will conclude no later than 7 February”. A general election has been called for October 14.

One reporter subsequently enquired whether it was true that she was planning on taking a top job at the United Nations. This notion was quickly shut down by the Labour politician though.

“This has been my entire focus as you can see by the fact you’ve not been aware of this (my resignation), so that (the UN) has not been my focus”, she told the assembled media.

“My focus has been this decision, supporting the Labour team through this next stage. Beyond that, I have no plans other than spending a bit of time with my family and seeing what’s next”, Ms Adhern added.

Emphasising that she had “the most fulfilling five and a half years of my life”, while in office, the PM further explained: “While I won’t be contesting the next election, I know the issues that impact New Zealanders most will remain the focus of the government through this year and into the election”.

Labour would no doubt win the election in October she insisted, and confirmed her intention to stay on until April as the member of parliament for her constituency of Mount Albert.

“I know there will be much discussion in the aftermath of this decision as to what the so-called ‘real reason’ was. I can tell you that what I am sharing today is it. The only interesting angle that you will find, is that after going on for six years of some big challenges, I am human”, the PM stressed, as reported by Sky News.

___________________________________________________________

