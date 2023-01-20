US Coast Guard monitoring suspected Russian spy ship off coast of Hawaii

By Chris King • 20 January 2023 • 4:24

Image of suspected Russian spy ship. Credit: [email protected]

The US Coast Guard has been tracking a suspected Russian spy ship in international waters off the coast of Hawaii for several weeks.

The US Coast Guard revealed that it has been tracking the movements of a vessel it believes to be a suspected Russian spy ship near Hawaii for the past few weeks.

A statement posted on Twitter by the USCG this Thursday, January 19, read: “In recent weeks, the @USCG has continued to monitor a Russian vessel, believed to be an intelligence-gathering ship, off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands”.

In recent weeks, the @USCG has continued to monitor a Russian vessel, believed to be an intelligence gathering ship, off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands.⁰ Full story: https://t.co/yEy7JbYMQL pic.twitter.com/fEdiQPRMpS — USCG Hawaii Pacific (@USCGHawaiiPac) January 19, 2023

As explained by the US Coast Guard, foreign military ships are allowed to circulate through United States waters. However, it is still monitoring the movements of the Russian vessel and sharing updated information with the Department of Defence.

“While foreign military vessels may transit freely through the U.S. economic exclusive zone (EEZ), as per customary international laws, foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering within Coast Guard District Fourteen’s area of response”, stated a USCG press release from Cmdr. Dave Milne.

“As part of our daily operations, we track all vessels in the Pacific area through surface and air assets and joint agency capabilities. The Coast Guard operates in accordance with international laws of the sea to ensure all nations can do the same without fear or contest. This is especially critical to secure freedom of movement and navigation throughout the Blue Pacific”, it added.

Last May, US authorities monitored another Russian vessel in the vicinity of Hawaii acting in an ‘unsafe manner’. As a result, US Forces Command Indo-Pacific was placed on alert.

Tensions between Washington and Moscow have reached levels as strong as those experienced in the Cold War since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. At the end of December 2022, the United States approved budgets that ensured that Kyiv would receive close to €42,000 million in military aid in 2023.

___________________________________________________________

