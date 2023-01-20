Transfer news: Relegation strugglers West Ham complete signing of proven Premier League striker

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 January 2023 • 14:17

PREMIER LEAGUE relegation struggles West Ham have completed signing of a top Premier League striker in the January transfer window.

UPDATED TRANSFER NEWS 2.17 pm (January 20) – West Ham have completed the signing of proven Premier League striker Danny Ing on a permanent transfer from Aston Villa.

The England international has joined the Hammers from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee until the summer of 2025.

All paperwork was submitted ahead of the midday deadline for the player to be eligible for tomorrow’s Premier League fixture against Everton at London Stadium and the Club expects it will receive formal confirmation on January 20

The 30-year-old, who will wear the number 18 shirt for the Hammers, said: “I’m really excited to join West Ham United.

“It’s important I settle in as quickly as I can do – and do the important stuff on the pitch for West Ham.

“We’ve got some massive games ahead of us – and I’ve come here to try and score as many goals as I can to help the team to get some positive results.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Manager David Moyes said: “I’m really pleased to add Danny to the squad.

“He is a proven Premier League goalscorer and will add great competition for places in the attacking third.

“We’re looking forward to integrating him into the group, as we go into a busy period in our season.”

Ings, who has 68 Premier League goals to his name in 188 top-flight appearances, netted at an impressive rate of better than one in three for Burnley, Liverpool, Southampton and Aston Villa, with a single-season best of 22 for the Saints in 2019/20.

The hard-working Winchester-born striker has scored regularly wherever he has played, registering nearly 125 career goals and hitting the net for England in a friendly win over Wales at Wembley in October 2020.

He joins the Hammers as Aston Villa’s leading scorer this season with seven goals.

A message from our new No18 ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/5aRKOpeVpR — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 20, 2023

ORIGINAL 11.42 (January 19) – West Ham are rumoured to be on the verge of agreeing a deal for a top Premier League striker in the hopes of avoiding a relegation battle.

Aston Villa striker Danny Ings is rumoured to be on the verge of joining West Ham in a deal worth around £15 million, according to reports on Thursday, January 19.

According to top football reporter Fabrizio Romano, “West Ham have reached full agreement to sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa, full package close £15m add-ons included.”

He added: “Personal terms almost agreed, here we go WHUFC.

“Medical tests scheduled in order to get the deal signed soon.”

West Ham have reached full agreement to sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa, full package close £15m add-ons included. Personal terms almost agreed, here we go 🚨🛠️ #WHUFC Medical tests scheduled in order to get the deal signed soon. pic.twitter.com/0G8mMEOihy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2023

People took to social media to comment on the West Ham transfer rumour.

One person said: “Perfect signing for West Ham. Needed that clinical signing up front and they’ve got that in Danny Ings. May not be long term but it’s this season they need to worry about right now.”

Perfect signing for West Ham. Needed that clinical signing up front and they’ve got that in Danny Ings. May not be long term but it’s this season they need to worry about right now — TBR Talks (@tbrtalks22) January 19, 2023

“He’s had a rough time with a mix of injuries and bad form at Villa from what I’ve seen. Good player on his day but will he be the goalscoring presence West Ham have been missing up top?” another person said.

He's had a rough time with a mix of injuries and bad form at Villa from what I've seen. Good player on his day but will he be the goalscoring presence West Ham have been missing up top? — CM22ENT (@CM22ENT) January 19, 2023

While one person wrote about Danny Ings: “This guy always getting quick sold.”

this guy always getting quick sold 💀 https://t.co/L2mGawqoGy — . (@isaiditngga) January 19, 2023

And another said: “Ing-Pong between PL clubs in the last few years.”

Ing-Pong between PL clubs in the last few years https://t.co/mlk5u4xkxA — SUJANKUMAR (@SujanFaster) January 19, 2023

Another club in danger of being dragged into a relegation fight also looks close to signing a striker in the January transfer window.

Nottingham Forest appear to be front runners for the signature of 31-year-old Chris Wood from Newcastle United.

After splashing out a cool £25 million (€28.5 million) on Chris Wood, Premier League high-flyers Newcastle are ready to allow the striker a move out on loan despite only joining the Magpies 12 months ago from Burnley.

Wood has seen himself drop further down the pecking order at St James Park following the return from injury of Alexander Isak, who scored a dramatic last-minute winning goal against Fulham on Sunday, January 15.

Since joining the Tyneside club however, the 31-year-old has struggled in front of goal, notching up just five goals in 39 appearances for Eddie Howe’s side.

According to The Times, Newcastle could be willing to send the striker out on loan to the City Ground for the rest of the season.

