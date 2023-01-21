Big Eyes Coin’s Presale: A visionary success story with $16.5 Million in the bag and how it stacks up against Shiba Inu and Solana

By EWN • 21 January 2023 • 11:00

As the cryptocurrency market continues to surge, new projects are vying for attention and market share. In this article, we’ll explore three notable players: Big Eyes Coin, Solana and Shiba Inu. Each of these projects has something unique to offer, whether it’s innovative technology or a commitment to making a difference. As institutional investors increasingly recognise the potential of digital assets, these projects are well-positioned to make an impact in the crypto space.

Big Eyes Coin: Paws-itively changing the Crypto Game

Big Eyes Coin is making waves in the world of meme-inspired cryptocurrency as it rises to prominence with its ninth stage of presale. With an impressive haul of over $16.44 million already raised, it’s clear that investors are taking notice of this innovative coin. But what truly sets Big Eyes Coin apart is its commitment to making a meaningful impact on the world. The team behind the coin has allocated a generous 5% of the total token supply to a charity wallet, which will be donated to organisations dedicated to preserving our oceans. This shows that the team behind Big Eyes Coin is not content with mere financial success and is striving to make a real difference in the world.

Beyond its philanthropic endeavours, Big Eyes Coin also stands out with its charming mascot, an anime-style cat with big eyes. The website for the coin has recently introduced a new feature, a calculator that allows users to estimate potential future gains based on their investment in Big Eyes Coin. This tool will be invaluable for investors looking to make informed decisions about their investments. With the launch of Big Eyes Coin on the horizon, the team behind the coin is working tirelessly to reach their fundraising goal. If they are successful, the launch could happen even earlier than planned. This presents a unique opportunity for investors to get in on the ground floor of a cryptocurrency that is not only poised for growth but also making a positive impact on the world.

Solana: The High-Speed Blockchain racing ahead of the competition

Solana is a high-performance blockchain platform that has been making significant strides in the world of cryptocurrency. Launched in 2020, it has quickly established itself as a major player in the market, consistently ranking among the top 10 projects by total value locked in DeFi protocols. Solana’s unique architecture allows it to process up to 65,000 transactions per second, making it one of the fastest blockchain networks currently available. This high throughput capacity has attracted a wide range of projects, from decentralised exchanges to prediction markets, to build on the Solana network.

The team behind Solana has a strong background in blockchain and has previously been involved in several successful projects in the industry. The Solana protocol was created by Solana Labs, a blockchain technology company founded by the CEO and CTO of the company, and it’s based on a novel consensus algorithm called Proof of Stake (PoS), which is designed to increase the scalability and decentralisation of the network. Solana has also attracted attention from leading venture capital firms and has received funding from some of the most reputable firms in the industry. The platform has a strong community of developers and users. With its high throughput, low latency, and low fees, Solana is poised to become a leading blockchain platform in the coming years.

Shiba Inu: The Crypto Pup with a Heart of Gold

Shiba Inu, also known as SHIB, is a relatively new cryptocurrency that has been making headlines in the crypto space. Launched in August 2020, it has quickly gained popularity thanks to its unique distribution model and innovative use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Shiba Inu is often referred to as the “Dogecoin Killer” due to its similar origins as a meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

One of the key features that sets Shiba Inu apart from other cryptocurrencies is its distribution model. Unlike most cryptocurrencies that are pre-mined and sold in an ICO, Shiba Inu’s total supply is distributed through a process called a “launchpad” which enables anyone to acquire tokens through a lottery system. This distribution model ensures that the tokens are distributed more fairly and widely, avoiding the concentration of tokens in the hands of a few large holders. In addition, a portion of the total supply of Shiba Inu is also allocated to a charity wallet, similar to Big Eyes Coin, which will be donated to various charitable causes. This shows that the team behind Shiba Inu is committed to making a positive impact on the world.

Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Shiba Inu are three projects that are making their mark in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency. Each project offers something unique, whether it’s a high-performance blockchain platform, a meme-inspired cryptocurrency with a charitable mission, or a novel distribution model that promotes fairness and decentralization. As the crypto market continues to grow, these projects are well-positioned to take advantage of the trend and make a lasting impact in the industry. It’s worth keeping an eye on these projects as they continue to evolve and gain traction in the market.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

