By Chris King • 21 January 2023 • 18:29
Active shooter alert with Daytona Beach hospital locked down in Florida
A local hospital is reported to be locked down in the Florida city of Daytona Beach this morning, Saturday, January 21. An active shooter alert was issued in relation to an incident on the 11th floor of the Advent Health hospital.
Daytona beach shootingHospital on lockdownIncident on 11th floor pic.twitter.com/Fx2kUnr0z0
— Camden County, GA Updates (@CamdenGAUpdates) January 21, 2023
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
