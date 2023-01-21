By Chris King • 21 January 2023 • 18:29

Active shooter alert with Daytona Beach hospital locked down in Florida

A local hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida, is locked down due to an active shooter alert.

A local hospital is reported to be locked down in the Florida city of Daytona Beach this morning, Saturday, January 21. An active shooter alert was issued in relation to an incident on the 11th floor of the Advent Health hospital.

Daytona beach shooting

Hospital on lockdown

Incident on 11th floor pic.twitter.com/Fx2kUnr0z0 — Camden County, GA Updates (@CamdenGAUpdates) January 21, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.