Chilly day’s fishing on River Jucar (Valencia) for Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club

By Linda Hall • 21 January 2023 • 15:18

STEVE HARTWELL: Winner of Teulada-Moraira’s latest match Photo credit: Jeff Richards

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s latest match was, as usual, held in neighbouring Valencia province on the River Jucar’s Section 2.

“I was on peg 20 yet again and did not get a bite all day and neither did Jack on the peg next to mine,” said club secretary Jeff Richards.

The morning started very windy and cold and did not ease all day, with air temperatures eventually reaching 16 degrees while the water remained at 14.

Despite Jeff and Jack’s two dry nets, the seven other competitors landed 17 fish weighing 37 kilos, of which 10 kilos were caught by just two of the club members.

Best fish of the day – also the Winter League’s biggest fish so far – went to Mick Owen’s 6.9-kilo carp.

Steve Hartwell on peg 4 was pronounced match winner with 12.3 kilos, followed by Graham Sewell (11 kilos) and Mick Owen (6.9 kilos).

For further information about the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club, contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or email [email protected]).

“We are a very friendly club and always happy to welcome new members,” Jeff said.

