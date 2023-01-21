Death toll in Nepal avalanche the covered motorists rises to 28

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 January 2023 • 15:08

Tibet avalanche - Image Twitter @yangyubin1998

Chinese authorities have ceased their search for survivors of Tuesday´s Nepal avalanche that killed 28 people and left many more injured.

Reports suggest that the warmer weather resulted in the avalanche at the entrance to a tunnel in Mailing County.

According to news site Lugares de Nieve on Saturday, January 21 the snow trapped people in their vehicles with many having to be dug out by the more than 1,000 emergency services workers and volunteers.

-Sad news from Nyingchi #Tibet

-Death toll has risen to 28 in 17 Jan #Avalanche

–#China’s total disregard for environment would give rise to many such disasters in future, not only in Tibet but #India, #Nepal & #Bhutan too pic.twitter.com/Y6Q3KEyHgy — Insightful Geopolitics (@InsightGL) January 21, 2023

Around 53 people are said to have been rescued through their efforts and quick action, with passengers at risk from the cold and the lack of air. Five of those rescued to have suffered serious injuries.

Many of the trapped people are said to be people returning home for the Lunar New Year, which begins Sunday. The area where the incident happened is on a highway opened in 2018 some 3,000 metres above sea level. It is also situated around five hours drive the region´s capital Lhasa.

Warmer weather across the world has resulted in a number of avalanches, this one in Nepal resulting in the death of 28 people.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.