Frustration with Germany´s failure to supply tanks explained

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 January 2023 • 12:48

Leopard tank - Image Rasmus Christopher Franck / Shutterstock.com

A former assistant to the head of the Ministry of Defence in Ukraine has explained Ukraine´s frustration with Germany´s failure to supply sophisticated leopard tanks.

Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Selivanov said that the counter-offensive was stalling leading to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky becoming increasingly frustrated in recent weeks.

Speaking to FAN at news outlet Radio Sputnik on Saturday, January 21 he said that Zelensky is particularly exasperated by the German leadership who have resisted sending their advanced Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This he said is because Ukraine has lost the upper hand in recent days and Zelensky knows it.

Selivanov said: “The objective picture for Ukrainians is disappointing. Russian forces are pushing the Dills (Armed Forces of Ukraine, – ed.) near Soledar, Bakhmut (Artemovsk, – ed.) and Seversk.

“The promised two months of “counteroffensives” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Svatovo and Kremennaya regularly fail.”

But he added the fate of the Kyiv regime itself depends on the supply of Western armoured vehicles.

Referring to Germany´s reluctance he said: “But the Germans are a different matter. If they really decide to supply the Ukrainian quasi-state with their Leopards, especially together with instructors, technicians and crews, then they will no longer be able to remain “clean”.

“Then they will be the aggressors. And the Russian people will again be forced to pay with their lives for German tanks to burn on Russian soil.”

Whilst the West has been supportive of Ukraine it has been slow to provide more sophisticated support with air defence systems arriving long after the majority of the damage was done.

But as the counter-offensive grew more equipment arrived, but most of it is said to be outdated or not the most advanced or lacking in firepower. That has led to the counter-offensive stalling and the growing need for modern tanks.

