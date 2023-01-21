By Sally Underwood • 21 January 2023 • 12:24

HEARTWARMING: Donkey Dreamland Mijas’s first ever charity dinner raises more than €1,500. Image: EWN

THE iconic donkeys of Mijas have received a boost after local charity Donkey Dreamland Mijas raised an astonishing more than €1,500 at their first fundraising dinner on Friday, January 20.

Proudly sponsored by the Euro Weekly News, the glittering dinner at Green Label restaurant, Mijas, saw 82 animal lovers, including multiple other local charities and small businesses, come out to support Donkey Dreamland.

With music by Alexandra Avery, as well as a raffle and an auction prize of a Laurent Perrier seafood tower at the Vineyard restaurant, the evening raised vital funds for the food, vet bills and care of Mijas’s donkeys.

Welcoming guests, volunteer Richard thanked the charity’s supporters, as well as the Euro Weekly News for sponsoring the event and encouraged attendees to donate to help the shelter’s latest rescue, a young donkey named Valiente who is in urgent need of medical care.

The charity’s founder, Amaya Isert, explained the shelter’s work. She said: “We are so pleased with the turnout tonight.

“Our work is straightforward; we rescue donkeys, care for them and then try to find them new homes, and we’ve been quite successful.

“We are very proud to have rescued 36 animals and we always have new rescues, including Valiente.”

She added: “We have an amazing team of animal lovers volunteering for us. These people are giving their time and effort to help animals and we are very thankful for them.”

Mijas Councillor Bill Anderson also attended the event. He told the Euro Weekly News: “This was Amaya’s baby from the beginning and I think she’s done something quite extraordinary for Mijas.

“She’s one of these people who if you turn up at donkey dreamland she’s always up to her knees on poo doing the actual work.

“The team of volunteers they have is also exceptional and shows fantastic commitment.”

Donkey Dreamland volunteer Wietse Haak told the EWN: “I had never worked with donkeys before volunteering at the shelter but since I’ve been at Donkey Dreamland these animals really grow on you.”

Among supporters at the event were Brown’s bar, Torre del Mar, which has raised €3,000 for Donkey Dreamland in under two years, as well as charities ACE and the La Cala Lions, who all came out to raise funds for the shelter.

To support Donkey Dreamland Mijas, there are multiple ways to donate, including one time donations https://donkeydreamland.com/donate/ or by becoming a monthly sponsor https://donkeydreamland.com/patron/.

