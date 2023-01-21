How Stablecoins and Meme Coins are taking the forefront of Crypto: Big Eyes Coin releases native profit calculator

By EWN • 21 January 2023 • 11:15

We are moving into a new era of crypto, heralded neatly by the start of 2023. Analysts expect a drop in price following this little pump in prices: Bitcoin could surpass $30k before dropping to unprecedented levels. When the crypto markets reset like this, we could see some major new innovations and coins come to the forefront. The focus lies on a next-generation meme coin, Big Eyes Coin ($BIG), and how its innovative new features are resulting from an influx of investment. But first, let’s explore the role of Stablecoins in Big Eyes’ rise.

Stablecoins and how they’re aiding the Crypto Landscape in General

In recent news, Stablecoins have become a vital part of the crypto landscape, offering a safe and secure means to store wealth within crypto whilst the market continues to fluctuate drastically. Tether token, more commonly known by its ticker symbol of USDT, is the most widely used stablecoin and is pegged 1:1 with USD. This means it is secure from the volatility of the market, which when considering how up-and-down the market currently is, can only be a good thing.

And we are seeing stablecoins being widely adopted by large banks. For example, National Australia Bank (NAB) is currently building a stablecoin called AUDN which will aim to launch in the middle of 2023. It will launch on the Ethereum and Algorand blockchain, on a similar smart contract platform similar to Ethereum. AUDN will be pegged to Australian Dollars, thus keeping it securely valued alongside Australia’s national currency. It becomes apparent that stablecoins are bridging the gap between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies – they provide the best of blockchain technology and the security of traditional finance.

And new coins like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) have benefitted from the use of stablecoins. They have had an influx of deposits made of USDT into their presale, and this is partially down to the growing furor around the meme project, but also down to how safe, secure, and seamless it is to invest in $BIG with Tether token.

Big Eyes Coin: How is this Meme Coin soaring?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the best example of the next generation of meme coins. It has an impressive array of features, the latest being an impressive profit calculator native to their website. Users can input their investment, at what stage, and then see how much their $BIG values up as the Big Eyes presale grows.

Alongside this new feature, which users are raving about, there’s an array of DeFi functions within the Big Eyes ecosystem. They will also launch an NFT program in which users can buy, sell, and trade Big Eyes NFTs on a marketplace, whilst becoming part of the exclusive NFT club, Sushi Crew. Members of this Sushi Crew will receive bonuses and exclusive content directly from the Big Eyes ecosystem, as a means to say thank you for their continued support.

The Big Eyes team has also made strong charitable donations throughout its presale. It has a dedicated charity wallet in which it stores 5% off all $BIG tokens. The aim of this is to aid the ongoing efforts of saving our planet’s ocean and marine life. It has been a long time coming, but Big Eyes wants to bring social justice consideration to the crypto landscape.

The Big Eyes Coin presale is in fine form, having raised over $2 million in 72 hours, and is in no part thanks to their 200% bonus code. That means that with every $BIG purchase, you will gain an extra 200% for free. Buy $500 worth of Big Eyes tokens, and receive $1500 $BIG! Use code LaunchBigEyes200 when purchasing via the button below.

For more on the Big Eyes Coin Project:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido