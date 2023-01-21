Man on the Moon Buzz Aldrin is getting married for the fourth time

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 January 2023 • 8:59

Buzz Aldrin and Dr Anca Faur - Image Twitter The Real Buzz

Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, is getting married for the fourth time and at the ripe old age of 93.

Announcing the marriage to long-time girlfriend Dr Anca Faur on Twitter, Aldrin said: “On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honoured by Living Legends of Aviation. I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.

“We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers.”

On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers pic.twitter.com/VwMP4W30Tn — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 21, 2023

30 years his junior, Faur is the Executive Vice President of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC which manages all of Aldrin´s interests and investments. According to her LinkedIn page, the chemical engineering doctorate has worked for the company since 2019.

Aldrin, who has three children, was previously married to Joan Ann Archer from 1954 to 1974, Beverly Van Zile from 1975 to 1978 and Lois Driggs Cannon from 1988 to 2012.

The very happy Aldrin suffered depression and alcoholism after returning from space, but he has been sober now for 40 years. He retired from NASA in 1971 and in 1998 founded the ShareSpace Foundation.

A non-profit, the organisation was established to promote the expansion of crewed space exploration.

Hopefully, Buzz Aldrin, the second man on the moon, who is getting married for the fourth time will have finally found the happiness he has been searching for.

