Miss Wales in serious accident on return home from Miss Universe competition

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 January 2023 • 14:03

Darcey Corria.- Image Twitter darcey_corria

Darcey Corria, the Miss Wales entrant in the recent Miss Universe competition, has been seriously injured in an accident on her return home.

Wales Online reported on Saturday, January 21 that the 21-year-old was involved in a serious crash that closed the M4 for several hours.

She is said to have been hospitalised with a broken pelvis and two breaks to bones in her neck.

The beauty from Barry who won last year´s Miss Wales competition is due to compete for the Miss World title in May, with her family hopeful that she will have recovered in time.

A spokesperson for Miss Wales said: “Event organisers at Miss Wales, as well as her family, are hopeful and confident that she will still be able to do this thanks to the incredible team of medics at UHW and her own personal determination.”

The first person of colour to be crowned Miss Wales in the competition´s 70 years, Corria is actively involved in the Criminal Justice in Wales Anti-Racism Delivery Plan called Together Stronger. She is also a keen advocate of female empowerment.

The serious accident in which Miss Wales was injured, happened on Thursday night near Bridgend and resulted in the motorway being closed for more than three hours.

