Mother gives birth to two-foot-tall baby in emergency caesarean

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 January 2023 • 7:38

Angerson Dos Santos - Image Hospital Padre Colombo

A mother who visited her obstetrician for a regular check-up was given an emergency caesarean when scans showed a two-foot-tall baby that could never be born naturally.

Doctors at the Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Brazil said that Angerson Santos was two feet tall (59 centimetres) and weighed in at a whopping 16 pounds (7.328 kilogrammes).

The baby, born to 27-year-old Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, is believed to the largest ever born in the country.

Angerson remains in a hospital incubator where he will remain for some time following his premature birth. He is said to be in healthy condition and has no abnormalities.

The hospital has arranged for donations to help the family out with extra-large nappies and new clothes, with all those bought prior to his birth proving much too small.

Angerson rates among the biggest babies ever born according to Guinness World Records, with the lack of proper evidence making it impossible for the organisation to verify the data. But assuming the information is correct the title of the world´s largest baby goes to a boy born to Sig. Carmelina Fedele, weighing 10.2 kilogrammes (22lb 8oz) in Aversa, Italy, in September 1955.

Angerson, at two-foot-tall, is in good health following the emergency caesarian.

