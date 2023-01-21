Price of a standard size butane gas cylinder drops again in Spain

As published on Monday, January 16, by the Official State Gazette (BOE), the maximum sale price of a butane gas cylinder was reduced by €0.92 as of Tuesday 17. A bottle of gas should now cost €17.66.

The maximum sale price of liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) in containers of 8 to 20 kilos (the traditional butane cylinder) is reviewed bimonthly on the third Tuesday of each month, by resolution of the General Directorate for Energy Policy and Mines.

This revision is calculated based on the cost of raw materials (propane and butane) in international markets and also takes into account the cost of freight (transportation) and the evolution of the euro-dollar exchange rate.