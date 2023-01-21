Price of a standard size butane gas cylinder drops again in Spain

BREAKING: British PM Rishi Sunak issued fixed penalty notice by Lancashire Police Close
By Chris King • 21 January 2023 • 4:19

Image of a lorry delivering butane gas cylinders. Credit: IMAGEN PUNTO DE LUZ/Shutterstock.com

A standard butane gas cylinder in Spain has fallen in price to €17.66.

 

As published on Monday, January 16, by the Official State Gazette (BOE), the maximum sale price of a butane gas cylinder was reduced by €0.92 as of Tuesday 17. A bottle of gas should now cost €17.66.

The maximum sale price of liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) in containers of 8 to 20 kilos (the traditional butane cylinder) is reviewed bimonthly on the third Tuesday of each month, by resolution of the General Directorate for Energy Policy and Mines.

This revision is calculated based on the cost of raw materials (propane and butane) in international markets and also takes into account the cost of freight (transportation) and the evolution of the euro-dollar exchange rate.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

