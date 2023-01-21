Price of a standard size butane gas cylinder drops again in Spain

By Chris King • 21 January 2023 • 4:19
Image of a lorry delivering butane gas cylinders.
Credit: IMAGEN PUNTO DE LUZ/Shutterstock.com
As published on Monday, January 16, by the Official State Gazette (BOE), the maximum sale price of a butane gas cylinder was reduced by €0.92 as of Tuesday 17. A bottle of gas should now cost €17.66.
The maximum sale price of liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) in containers of 8 to 20 kilos (the traditional butane cylinder) is reviewed bimonthly on the third Tuesday of each month, by resolution of the General Directorate for Energy Policy and Mines.
This revision is calculated based on the cost of raw materials (propane and butane) in international markets and also takes into account the cost of freight (transportation) and the evolution of the euro-dollar exchange rate.
As a result, the revision, either upwards or downwards, is limited to 5 per cent and the excess or defect in price accumulates, to be applied on subsequent occasions, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
The Royal Decree-Law 20/2022 limited the maximum price before taxes of bottled LPG between 8 and 20 kilos until June 30, 2023. It used as a reference the price set by the Resolution of May 12, 2022, of the General Directorate of Energy Policy and Mines, of €19.55 per cylinder.
Bottled LPG is a mixture of hydrocarbons, mainly butane, which serves as an alternative to natural gas for energy consumption in pressure containers, especially in towns or urban centres without connection to the natural gas network.
The Government has approved an improvement in the protection of vulnerable consumers that increases the minimum benefit of the thermal social bonus from €25 to €40. This is around the cost of approximately two butane cylinders, going up to a maximum of €375 in 2023, depending on the climatic zone.
