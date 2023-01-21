Scotland to have its first medicinal cannabis farm in Dumfries and Galloway

By Chris King • 21 January 2023 • 2:58

Image of the Hilltop Leal cannabis farm in Scotland. Credit: Traditum/Hilltop Leaf

A medicinal cannabis cultivation and production facility will be operated in Dumfries and Galloway by Hilltop Leaf.

Scotland is to have its first-ever medicinal cannabis farm after Hilltop Leaf secured £2m of funding “to become one of the largest UK producers of medicinal cannabis products for the specialist prescription market”.

Founded in 2019, the private company will operate an 11,000m² cannabis cultivation and production facility in Dumfries and Galloway with the investment allowing it to expand into commercial sales.

Hamish Clegg, the Founder and chief executive of Hilltop Leaf told Sky News: “We are building a business around the three key pillars of health innovation, environmental sustainability, and community impact”.

He continued: “Although medicinal cannabis use is growing, the UK relies solely on imports and we understand there is a problem with the reliability of the supply chain”. As a result, his company will create dozens of jobs for the local market, potentially supplying 10 per cent of the UK market eventually.

“We aim to provide an affordable, high-quality solution to treat conditions ranging from chronic pain to severe epilepsy while easing pressure on the NHS. We plan to rival other countries such as Canada, Germany and Israel with our own reliable supply from the hills of Scotland”, Mr Clegg added.

“We believe cannabis has the potential to offer new and better treatments for some conditions and provide an alternative to opioids for pain relief”, commented Tom Hurley. Along with private investors, his company, Traditum Private Equity, provided the investment for the project.

The client services director continued: “We have been impressed by the strength of the company’s management team, their fastidious approach to quality and their vision to create a purpose-built facility backed by research and development”.

“Hilltop Leaf has the chance to gain an early mover advantage and become a clear leader in the UK’s emerging medicinal cannabis industry”, Mr Hurley added.

