Breaking News: 2 dead and 12 injured in huge crash involving multiple vehicles on M40

By Laura Kemp • 22 January 2023 • 16:23

Two people have died and 12 have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the M40 in Buckinghamshire this morning, January 22.

Thames Valley Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash at 8:15am this morning, January 12. The next of kin of the individuals who died have been informed.

Two of the injured 12 are in serious condition, police have confirmed.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s died at the scene, which happened southbound between junction 4 and 5 on the motorway in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police said: “Officers attended a report of an RTC involving multiple vehicles at around 8.15am today.”

“Sadly two people have died. Their next of kin has been informed.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Bettington, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the two people who died.”

He also said that police are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision as it happened or may have dashcam footage to get in touch.

The southbound carriageway remains shut, and the northbound reopened at around 11:20am.

