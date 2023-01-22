As Crypto cruises towards the main- stream, here are three crucial coins for you – Bitcoin, Ethereum and the Launch of Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 22 January 2023 • 10:45

Since its inception in 2009, cryptocurrency shocked the world with the concept of decentralisation. Thanks to the innovative blockchain technology, an immutable ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions; this meant that the power would now be in the hands of the people without the need to trust banks or centralised financial institutions.

With tech giants such as Microsoft, Apple, Tesla and Meta being associated with or having acquired cryptocurrency as an asset, it’s clear crypto is coming closer to mass adoption. It’s also worth mentioning that PayPal, one of the largest online payment services, launched its own crypto services in 2021, allowing users to buy or sell Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

As crypto heads towards the mainstream space, here are three of our essential picks for you: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and why they could be a great investment for you.

Bitcoin (BTC): Is Bitcoin around for the long run?

In 2009, Bitcoin was invented by the mysterious programmer Satoshi Nakamoto who gave the world its first taste of a new digital currency. Today, it is used by millions of individuals and many corporations as an asset.

The goal of Bitcoin was to provide an alternative method of payment that would operate without centralised management but otherwise function similarly to traditional currencies.

Over the years, Bitcoins has received endless endorsements from many influential figures such as Elon Musk, Mark Cuban and Michael Saylor; the list goes on.

In recent years, however, some people have claimed that Bitcoin is inefficient for transactions and takes up a lot of energy. Regardless of these issues with Bitcoin that are constantly being worked upon, due to Bitcoins limited supply of ₿21 million, it is a great store of value and hedge against inflation. As crypto heads towards the mainstream, Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, should see its value skyrocket.

Ethereum (ETH): The Digital Silver of Crypto

If Bitcoin is the digital gold of cryptocurrency, then Ethereum (ETH) is the digital silver!

Similarly, to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a cryptocurrency built on top of blockchain technology. It enables developers to build and deploy decentralised applications (DApps) on the Ethereum network. It also offers users more control over their data than with traditional financial institutions or systems.

Programmer and cryptocurrency researcher Vitalik Buterin made the initial proposal for Ethereum in late 2013. With a debut date of July 2015, Ethereum is now the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization behind Bitcoin.

Recent reports indicate that major companies including JP Morgan Chase, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Intel are embracing Ethereums technology. Additionally, many nations have begun establishing regulatory frameworks to permit the use of cryptocurrencies within their borders. These changes suggest more confidence in blockchain-based projects, which indicates mass adoption!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Get Big Bags with Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an exciting new community meme token with the aim to shift wealth into the DeFi ecosystem! 5% of their tokens will go into a visible charity wallet and will go to saving the oceans of the world.

Recently the team announced their own NFT drop – The Sushi Crew – and holders will have access to exclusive events.

With the huge success of other meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), Big Eyes Coin could be well on its way to the moon. Just imagine catching Dogecoin or Shiba Inu at its genesis… You’d be reading this article on a yacht with a glass of Dom Pérignon. Big Eyes Coin looks like a promising contender, having reached an impressive $16.2 Million in presale. This makes it a good time to get ahead of the crowd and look into Big Eyes Coin at its earliest stages!

Big Eyes has added a handy calculator to its website which will allow you to gauge exactly how much your Big Eyes tokens will cost in whatever currency you care to use. A little slider will easily reveal exactly how far your currency will take you.

With cryptocurrency consistently proving its worth and becoming associated with more large tech-companies and influential figures, it is clear that it is becoming close towards mainstream mass adoption – the question is when! We hope soon.

With this in mind, it’s a good time to look into acquiring some cryptocurrency and you could start with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

BIG EYES COIN (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido