Athlete’s bike stolen ahead of Benidorm World Cup

By Laura Kemp • 22 January 2023 • 15:12
Image - Twitter
20-year-old Shirin van Anrooij, a Baloise Trek Lions rider who also represents Trek-Segafredo during the road season, reached out to her followers on Twitter and Instagram, revealing that the bike was taken from a car park used by her team while she was reconning the Costa Blanca resort’s course, which is making its debut as part of cyclocross’s elite series.
‼️🙁 Stolen bike during the course recon of the Worldcup in Benidorm.. pic.twitter.com/RDUVAF5C14
— Shirin van Anrooij (@x_shirin) January 21, 2023
‼️🙁 Stolen bike during the course recon of the Worldcup in Benidorm.. pic.twitter.com/RDUVAF5C14
— Shirin van Anrooij (@x_shirin) January 21, 2023
“Important – Today my bike was stolen from the parking at the Benidorm World Cup,” she wrote. “Please let me know if you saw it or know something.”
The missing bike, a blue Trek Boone with SRAM Red eTap AXS, was the subject of a forensic investigation last month following rumours that Baloise Trek Lions’ cyclocross riders were racing with shift-brake levers that weren’t current generation SRAM Red.
Despite the theft, Dutch Shirin van Anrooij heads to today’s race in Benidorm to take on her rivals for ‘cross supremacy Fem van Empel and Puck Pieterse, as well as world champion Marianne Vos – off the back of three consecutive wins since the end of December.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.