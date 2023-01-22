Athlete’s bike stolen ahead of Benidorm World Cup

By Laura Kemp • 22 January 2023 • 15:12

Image - Twitter

One of the brightest prospects in cyclocross and on the road, Shirin van Anrooij, has reached out to her social media followers after one of her bikes was stolen ahead of today’s penultimate round of the 2022-23 UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Benidorm.

20-year-old Shirin van Anrooij, a Baloise Trek Lions rider who also represents Trek-Segafredo during the road season, reached out to her followers on Twitter and Instagram, revealing that the bike was taken from a car park used by her team while she was reconning the Costa Blanca resort’s course, which is making its debut as part of cyclocross’s elite series.

‼️🙁 Stolen bike during the course recon of the Worldcup in Benidorm.. pic.twitter.com/RDUVAF5C14 — Shirin van Anrooij (@x_shirin) January 21, 2023

“Important – Today my bike was stolen from the parking at the Benidorm World Cup,” she wrote. “Please let me know if you saw it or know something.”

The missing bike, a blue Trek Boone with SRAM Red eTap AXS, was the subject of a forensic investigation last month following rumours that Baloise Trek Lions’ cyclocross riders were racing with shift-brake levers that weren’t current generation SRAM Red.

Despite the theft, Dutch Shirin van Anrooij heads to today’s race in Benidorm to take on her rivals for ‘cross supremacy Fem van Empel and Puck Pieterse, as well as world champion Marianne Vos – off the back of three consecutive wins since the end of December.

