Big Eyes Coin’s sustainability is attracting users from Bitcoin and Dogecoin as its Presale hits $16 Million Milestone!

Sustainability was overlooked in the volatile crypto market for years. Cryptocurrency became notorious for its mammoth energy usage and carbon footprint, with Bitcoin (BTC) reportedly using more energy than Argentina, whose population exceeds 45 million! Since the world is experiencing an energy crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, blockchains and cryptocurrencies prioritising sustainability are receiving increased attention.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a platform that encourages sustainability, adopting several initiatives that help the platform limit its energy consumption while helping charities in the process. If Big Eyes Coin continues to prioritise sustainability, we could see it take over the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE) when it launches! Let’s find out how Big Eyes Coin is attracting users away from these major crypto platforms.

Big Eyes Coin – Utilising Ethereum’s Technology

Big Eyes Coin has proven its sustainable approach to the crypto market in several ways. The platform builds on the Ethereum (ETH) network, which uses the modern Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. This consensus limits the amount of energy needed to confirm transactions and has decreased Ethereum’s carbon footprint by 99.95%.

Additionally, Big Eyes Coin will become heavily involved with charity work, protecting a crucial part of our ecosystem, the oceans. The oceans experience many threats including plastic pollution and overfishing. Big Eyes Coin will set aside 5% of its tokens for regular contributions to ocean conservation efforts and ocean sanctuaries.

Those who wish to view the return potential for their Big Eyes Coin tokens, can! The platform has added a calculator which can connect to your wallet and automatically see how many BIG tokens you hold. You can then pick specific price points to see how much you could earn if Big Eyes Coin goes to the moon!

Bitcoin’s outdated mode of consensus

Bitcoin has used a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism since its inception. Because of this, Bitcoin has used mammoth amounts of energy per transaction, equating to the energy usage of entire countries.

This has led to users becoming less interested in Bitcoin as the world is experiencing an energy crisis. From the mining of Bitcoin to the transactional use, Bitcoin harnesses the power to seriously harm the environment if used long-term.

Although Bitcoin’s sustainability is subpar, the blockchain giant has undoubtedly controlled the market since its inception. Additionally, Bitcoin still harnesses the ability to experience positive trends, as it has in the past seven days. Bitcoin has raised its market capitalisation by 13.59% at the time of writing.

Are the dog days over for Dogecoin?

While Dogecoin has created a strong sense of community in the crypto market, it is often berated for its unsustainable approach. Although Dogecoin uses less energy to mine than Bitcoin, it builds on the Litecoin (LTC) network, which uses a PoW consensus.

Dogecoin’s energy usage is not on Bitcoin’s level. However, the meme coin pioneer still uses the same amount of energy as the whole of El Salvador. Even more shockingly, Dogecoin’s carbon footprint is more than the entire Bahamas!

A positive for Dogecoin is its ability to provide explosive returns for short-term traders. The platform is subject to volatility which often results in huge price swings each day. This allows day traders to make a considerable profit through trading DOGE.

Final Thoughts

Bitcoin and Dogecoin are two pioneers in the crypto market. While Bitcoin created the crypto market, Dogecoin created meme coins. However, their excessive energy usage has led many crypto enthusiasts to find alternative cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes Coin. The new meme token platform prioritises sustainability and makes DeFi easily accessible to every crypto enthusiast.

Big Eyes Coin could launch its platform earlier than anticipated if it achieves its ambitious goal of $12 million raised in January. The Big Eyes team offer 200% bonus tokens with each order to those who use the ‘LAUNCHBIGEYES200’ code at the checkout!

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido