By Chris King • 22 January 2023 • 1:56

Another six classified documents found in Joe Biden's Delaware home

US Department of Justice officials reportedly discovered another six classified documents during a search of Joe Biden’s family home in Wilmington, Delaware.

It has been revealed that during a search of President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home this week, another six classified documents were discovered.

According to a statement this Saturday, January 21, from Biden’s personal lawyer, they were found by officials from the US Department of Justice, as reported by insiderpaper.com.

The statement from Bob Bauer read: “DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials”.

This latest batch of classified documents was reportedly uncovered during a search on Friday 20. Previous searches by the DoJ saw similar documents discovered at a former Washington office used by Biden when he was vice president. Other documents were found in a locked garage at the president’s home in Delaware.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.