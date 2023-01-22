BREAKING NEWS: Chinese New Year shooting in California ‘leaves multiple injured’

By Sally Underwood • 22 January 2023 • 10:33

BREAKING NEWS: Chinese New Year shooting in California 'leaves several injured'

POLICE have come out to a reported shooting at a Chinese New Year celebration in Monterey park, a city near LA in California on Sunday, January 22.

Locals have taken to social media posting videos appearing to show police in the area and firefighters treating gunshot victims.

The shooting took place at a two-day festival to mark Chinese New year in California, with tens of thousands of people gathering for it. Gunfire reportedly broke out on Garvey Avenue at 10pm LA time on Saturday, January 21

According to the LA Times, one local, Seung Won Choi, who owns a seafood barbecue restaurant near to where the shooting took place, three people ran into his restaurant and told him to lock the door.

He said they had told him there was a man with a machine gun in the area with multiple rounds of ammunition on him and was reloading as he went.

The restaurant owner claimed the shooting took place at a dance club in the area.

Another local, John, told the LA Times: “My first concern was I know they’re having a Lunar New Year celebration.” He told the publication he saw one person being put on a stretcher and a further person with a bandage on their arm.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram .