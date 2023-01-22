By Chris King • 22 January 2023 • 4:58
Reports of suspected shots fired at West Covina Mall in West Covina, California
There are reports that the West Covina Mall in West Covina has been evacuated this, Saturday, January 21, after a number of shots were fired. The building is located just north of the city of San Diego. There are currently no reports of any injuries or casualties.
Some unconfirmed online reports are suggesting that the sounds reported as gunshots were in fact fireworks being let off. Police units are said to have responded to the scene but there are no updates, as reported by Royal Intel on its Twitter profile @RoyalIntel_.
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
