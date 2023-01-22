By Chris King • 22 January 2023 • 4:58

Reports of suspected shots fired at West Covina Mall in West Covina, California

There are reports that the West Covina Mall in West Covina, California, has been evacuated after suspected shots were fired.

There are reports that the West Covina Mall in West Covina has been evacuated this, Saturday, January 21, after a number of shots were fired. The building is located just north of the city of San Diego. There are currently no reports of any injuries or casualties.

Some unconfirmed online reports are suggesting that the sounds reported as gunshots were in fact fireworks being let off. Police units are said to have responded to the scene but there are no updates, as reported by Royal Intel on its Twitter profile @RoyalIntel_.

#BREAKING Reports of many shots fired at West Covina Mall in West Covina, California, just north of San Diego. People in the mall have been evacuated. No word on injuries or suspect. pic.twitter.com/fwgFt0bm9c — Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) January 22, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

