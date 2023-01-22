Conservatives fail to answer claims Boris Johnson took £800,000 via man he appointed BBC Chairman

By Sally Underwood • 22 January 2023 • 11:10

Conservatives fail to answer claims Boris Johnson took £800,000 loan via man he appointed BBC Chairman. Image: Shutterstock.com/360b

THE UK’s Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, was unable to answer claims that Boris Johnson asked Richard Sharp to arrange a guarantee on a loan of up to £800,000 for him just weeks before then appointing him Chairman of the BBC.

The politician was being grilled on the subject of the loan on Sky’s Sophy Ridge show on Sunday, January 22, when he said he hadn’t attempted to make contact with Boris Johnson over the sleaze allegations.

He told Sophy Ridge: “It’s very easy for the public to conclude that all politicians are the same and in it for themselves.

“I think with the Boris Johnson stuff, he almost relies on that level of cynicism so that people conclude, no scandal matters, nothing matters because that’s what they’re all like anyway.”

Asked if the report about Mr Johnson was true, Mr Cleverly said; “Well, I’ve not had a conversation with either of those parties about that situation.”

However, he insisted that, as far as he can see, Richard Sharp’s appointment as BBC chair was made on his merits.

“I have met with Richard, we discussed the (BBC) World Service, he struck me as an incredibly competent, experienced, thoughtful individual. I can see exactly why he has the attributes, both personal, professional, to be the chair of the BBC.

“So, as far as I can see, his appointment was made on those merits.”

Labour has already referred Boris Johnson to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner. His spokesperson has denied the claims.

