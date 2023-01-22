Council promotes holding “Sun & Blue 2023 Congress” in Almeria in its bid to promote Blue Tourism

Buckingham Palace reveals plans for spectacular King Charles Coronation concert at Windsor Castle Close
By Anna Ellis • 22 January 2023 • 16:25

Alcazaba de Almeria. Image: dlnicolas / Shutterstock.com.

The capital of Almeria will be the epicentre of a congress aimed at sun and beach tourism professionals within the framework of the blue economy, with the digitalisation of the sector as the central axis.

Sun & Blue 2023 will be a space for debate and the sharing of topics related to the creation of a smart beach as a tourist resource that applies technology to make it a more sustainable, safe and accessible space.

It aims to analyse, conceptualise and design the services and technological tools that a beach or other natural space must have in order to approach the smart management model.

The Mayoress of Almeria, Maria del Mar Vazquez, confirmed: “The event is an innovative and highly specialised congress which will give rise to interesting reflections and updates on this tourism model, which is committed to an intelligent and sustainable coastline, capable of offering information and services to tourists and visitors.”

The Mayoress stressed the commitment of Almeria City Council is to advance in the so-called blue tourism, “which encompasses all economic activities that depend on the sea and are aimed at visitors and travellers. In this objective to promote initiatives on the need for the sustainable use of natural resources, the use of our natural resources linked to the sea and digital transformation.”

 

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

