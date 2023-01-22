Disgraced Ghislaine Maxwell claims infamous Prince Andrew photo is “fake”

By Laura Kemp • 22 January 2023 • 15:58

image: twitter

Speaking from prison in the US, disgraced sex trafficker and former girlfriend of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has claimed the infamous photo of Prince Andrew with his arm around Virginia Guiffre is “fake”.

Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed the well-known photo of herself, Prince Andrew and Virginia Guiffre is fake. Maxwell, 61, who was convicted of sex trafficking and grooming girls for her billionaire paedophile boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein has previously cast doubt on the image, and has now spoken from prison on the subject.

In an interview with TalkTV, according to The Metro, said: “It’s a fake. I don’t believe it’s real for a second, in fact I’m sure it’s not.”

She added: “Well, there’s never been an original and further there’s no photograph, and I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it.”

The Duke of York has also questioned the image of him and Maxwell with Ms Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts. He has recently paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Giuffre, even though he claimed he had never met her. Guiffre sued Prince Andrew for alleged sexual assault when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein, who was Maxwell’s partner between 1994 and 2004.

Andrew denied the claims, previously saying he has “no recollection” of meeting Guiffre and also cast doubt on the infamous image of the pair, with Maxwell smiling in the background. He claims he is “not one to hug” or “display affection” in public.

According to the Mail on Sunday and The Sun, Andrew is now considering his legal options to overturn the settlement, potentially giving him the chance to return to his royal duties.

In 2019, Andrew said in an interview with BBC Newsnight that although he recognises himself in the photo, he claimed it is not possible to prove whether or not the image was faked. He also claimed the photograph could not have been taken in London because he was in his “travelling clothes”.

Guiffre has insisted to BBC Panorama that the image is “authentic” and that she had given the original to the FBI in 2011.

Maxwell said the surroundings in the photo looked “familiar”, but “We can’t really establish the photograph and all that”, adding: “I don’t know if that’s true, if that’s a real picture or not.”

The disgraced socialite was sentenced to 20 years in prison last year after she was found guilty of convincing young girls to go to massage rooms for Epstein to molest.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.

