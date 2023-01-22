Buckingham Palace reveals plans for spectacular King Charles Coronation concert at Windsor Castle Close
By Anna Ellis • 22 January 2023 • 16:39

Elche's La Calahorra hosts an exhibition of photography and children's drawings of Moors and Christians. Image: Elche City Council.

The Councillor for Festivities, Mariola Galiana, confirmed the exhibition will be on display until February 5.

The Councillor has invited everyone in the city to take part in the event by voting for their favourite image. The winning image will be used in posters and advertising for the Moors and Christians 2023 fiestas.

The exhibition includes a children’s drawing exhibition made up of 270 illustrations divided into three age categories, reflecting some of the most important moments of this Festival of Regional Tourist Interest from the point of view of the children of Elche.

The exhibition is at La Calaforra, Carrer Uberna, 14, 03202 Elche, Alicante. For more information call (+34) 966 65 82 43.

The Moors and Christians Festival in the city of Elche dates back to the year 1744, however, it was not until 1977 that the Festivities took on a new meaning thanks to the creation of the Moors and Christians Festive Association.

The festival is held in August in honour of the Virgin of the Assumption.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

