Here are three must-haves for your Crypto Portfolio in 2023: Cardano, Big Eyes Coin, and Solana

By EWN • 22 January 2023 • 11:30

The cryptocurrency market is hard to navigate. Where to place your funds and at which time has baffled crypto enthusiasts since Bitcoin’s (BTC) first mini-bull run of 2011. This editorial piece will examine three cryptocurrencies worth your attention during this financial quarter. They are Cardano (ADA), Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and Solana (SOL).

Cardano and Solana are two sustainable blockchains that have dominated the market thus far. While they are subject to volatility like the rest of the crypto market, they often provide explosive returns to their traders. Big Eyes Coin is new to the crypto market, becoming one of the first meme tokens to use a feline-themed Anime mascot.

Big Eyes Coin aims for the moon

Several distinct features make the Big Eyes Coin platform unique and a must-have in your crypto portfolio. Firstly, the platform will launch an NFT collection that could reach the top ten projects. Big Eyes Coin will add utility to its collection, allowing its lucky holders to use them as invitations to an array of exclusive and captivating events.

Secondly, Big Eyes Coin builds on the Ethereum network. Ethereum recently switched to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus, limiting the amount of energy needed per transaction. Big Eyes Coin will also make regular contributions to ocean sanctuaries through a charity wallet, once again prioritising sustainability in the unsustainable crypto market.

Lastly, Big Eyes Coin has placed a calculator on its platform that can help you track your potential returns on your investment. Simply connect your wallet, and it will automatically link the number of BIG tokens you possess. You can then view different price points of Big Eyes Coin and see what your tokens will be worth if Big Eyes Coin goes to the moon!

Solana’s 30% Surge!

Ever heard of Solana? Of course, you have! The blockchain was one of the first to adopt a combined consensus to tackle the scalability problem in the blockchain trilemma. While most blockchains could barely process 1,000 transactions per second, Solana was capable of hitting 50,000.

While you may think that this would come with expensive transaction fees, it didn’t. Solana can process transactions for an average cost of $0.00025. Solana has gathered millions in its loyal community, with 11.5 million active accounts and 21.9 million NFTs minted.

Solana is also capable of explosive returns. The platform has increased its market capitalisation by 32.66% in the past seven days at the time of writing.

How is Cardano doing today?

Cardano joined the crypto market in 2017, providing a blockchain that maximised sustainability through a PoS consensus. Although Cardano can’t reach the number of transactions Solana can, it still limits its energy usage with reports that the blockchain is 37,500 times more energy efficient than Bitcoin.

Cardano’s system is open to review by its peers. This gives the Cardano ecosystem a lot more credibility than other blockchains, and its transaction costs are significantly less than the blockchain giant, Bitcoin.

So, how is Cardano doing today? Cardano currently sits as the eighth-largest cryptocurrency in the market, boasting an impressive $11.6 billion market capitalisation. Cardano has also increased its value by 4.18% in the past seven days at the time of writing.

To Summarise

It is no surprise that Cardano and Solana have made the list of must-have cryptocurrencies for your portfolio. Each has shown throughout its history that they are capable of providing explosive returns. Big Eyes Coin is a new cryptocurrency, but that does not take away how profitable it could be for your portfolio.

The new meme token is rampaging through each presale stage, raising mammoth amounts and showing why it could be the next biggest meme coin. If Big Eyes Coin achieves its goal of raising $12 million in its presale through January, the platform will launch early. Additionally, you can receive 200% bonus tokens with your order using the ‘LAUNCHBIGEYES200’ code at the checkout!

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), please visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido