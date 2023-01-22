Idris Elba has huge plans for iconic TV character Luther

By Laura Kemp • 22 January 2023 • 16:12

Photo: BBC

Actor Idris Elba has said that he wants the Luther films to be as big as the James Bond franchise.

Actor Idris Elba has huge plans for the iconic TV detective character John Luther, saying he wants the films to be as big as the James Bond franchise. Having run 20 episodes over five seasons, the popular BBC drama Luther now has a film spin-off – set to be released in February and on Netflix in March.

The new movie, Luther: The Fallen Sun, features the genius character John Luther as he breaks free from prison to hunt down a serial killer in London. Elba will also be producing the film.

The movie will pick up from where season five left off, back in 2019, in which character Alice Morgan (played by Ruth Wilson) was seen falling from a tall building in what we are left to assume is her death.

It has not been confirmed whether Alice will return for the film, however, others such as Elba, Andy Serkis (Gollum in Lord of the Rings), Cynthia Erivo, Dermot Crowley, and Jess Liaudin will also feature in the upcoming movie.

Speaking to The Mirror, Elba said: “It’s not a competition but I reference Bond as a template for the type of film we’re going for.”

“John is a leading character in a film that he’s the hero of. That’s the comparison I’m making.”

“But my ambition is for it to have that sort of scale, that reverence.”

“I want people to be like, “Ooh! Luther, the first film? Wicked.” And to continue that.”

Elba was previously rumoured to be the next James Bond before he announced that this was untrue.

