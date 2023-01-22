‘Jihadi Jack’ to be repatriated in Canada after being imprisoned by Kurdish authorities for over 6 years

By Victoria Scott • 22 January 2023 • 8:20

'Jihadi Jack' to be repatriated to Canada after recent court proceedings

‘Jihadi Jack’ alongside 22 other radicalists currently in Syria are to be sent to Canada for repatrionship, passports and emergency travel documents!

Jack Letts, also known as ‘Jihadi Jack’ was stripped of his UK citizenship after fleeing his home from oxfordshire in 2014 to allegedly become an Islamic state fighter.

Letts held duel UK and Canadian citizenship. However, declared himself to be a ‘enemy of Britian’ and was fighting with group IS as a teenager until 2017.

In 2017, Jack had been captured by Kurdish authorities and had begged to be let back into the UK and he is now along with others still being detained by Kurdish authorities.

After being stripped of his passport and UK citizenship by the British Home Office in 2019, this left Canada the responsibility of dealing with Letts. Causing uproar amongst other Canadian citizens, with some believing that allowing him to enter Canada is “Sympathising with terrorists”.

As his father is Canadian born, this is what gives Letts the right to Canadian citizenship and after a court ruling held on January 20. The Canadian federal court must repatriate over 6 women, 13 children and 4 men who are currently being held in camps in northeast Syria. This due to the court case that was brought against the Canadian governement, that refusal of the detainees’ is a violation of their constitutional rights.

Federal court judge Henry Brown directed the federal government that the repatrionisation of those who are currently detained to be removed from the camps as soon as possible, while also be given passorts and emergency travel documents. In his declaration Brown said that a representative of the federal government must travel to Syria to facilitate the detainee’s return after the Kurdish authorities have agreed to hand them over.

