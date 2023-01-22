Kylie Jenner reveals her baby boy’s name and face to over 378 million followers

By Victoria Scott • 22 January 2023 • 9:37

Kylie Jenner reveals baby boys name and face to over 378 million followers! Credit:Instagram/Kylie

The long awaited name that everyone has been dying to know in pop culture.

Kylie Jenner has finally announced baby boy’s name ‘Aire’ after recent instagram post to 378 million followers.

With over 16 million likes thus far, this has been something that many have been waiting on. Kylie welcomed baby Aire on February 2, 2022 (2/2/22) with father Travis Scott.

Aire, originally named ‘Wolf’ been the Kardashians best kept secret until now. After being publically criticised and shamed for naming her baby boy Wolf, Kylie has been on guard and has been apparently ‘changing’ the babies name regularly to ensure that it defintley fit him. After nearly a year of secrecy his new name is out.

Kylie Jenner is the youngest and is one of five sisters from the Kardashian/Jenner clan. She is CEO and founder of numerous brands such as Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim and Kylie baby. Renowned for being the youngest person on the Forbes billionaire list in 2018, Kylie ranked as NO. 27 on their lsiting of the richest self made women.

Many believed that the reveal of Aire’s name would have been due to upcoming scandal within the family. Kylie is reportedly no longer with Travis and also shares a daughter, 4, Stormi. Scandal within the Kardashian clan has recently been non existent or so it seems.

